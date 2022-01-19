Biden Sets Cyber Standards For National Security Systems

By Dave Simpson (January 19, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden signed a memo Wednesday aiming to improve the cybersecurity standards for a slew of national security systems like at the U.S. Department of Defense, building on an executive order from last year that set tech safety requirements for all federal agencies. Biden's national security memorandum requires the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies to enact, at minimum, the same network cybersecurity measures as those required of federal civilian networks, the White House said Wednesday. "Modernizing our cybersecurity defenses and protecting all federal networks is a priority for the Biden administration, and this national security memorandum raises the bar for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS