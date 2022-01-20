Aldi Pours Ice On M&S Tussle Over Christmas Gin Bottles

By Christopher Crosby (January 20, 2022, 6:28 PM GMT) -- Aldi has denied Marks and Spencer's claims that the German retailer infringed the British chain's registered designs for Christmas gin bottles, arguing in a new court filing that the bottles' designs are visually distinct. In a filing with the High Court on Monday, Aldi Stores Ltd. said it did not copy Marks and Spencer PLC's copyrighted, limited edition holiday-release light-up gin bottle with its own, cheaper tipple. Aldi denied M&S' claims that its rival bottles are "strikingly similar." The retailer instead claimed that an "informed user" of gin would be able to tell the difference between the drinks if picking them...

