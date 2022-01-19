Texas Hemp Consultant Indicted For Bribery, Austin DA Says

By Sam Reisman (January 19, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- A consultant for Texas' agriculture commissioner has been indicted on charges of theft and commercial bribery for allegedly soliciting or receiving tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for awarding hemp licenses, the Travis County, Texas, district attorney has announced. According to Tuesday's indictment, Todd Smith, a political consultant for Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Marsh, solicited a $25,000 payment in exchange for swaying the department's award in August 2019. The indictment also alleges that Smith pocketed $65,000 in August and November 2019 from two people. "We are holding accountable powerful actors who abuse the system and break...

