Appeals Board Won't Hear Software License Breach Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (January 19, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has tossed a $41.4 million appeal arguing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration breached an end-user license agreement for resold software, saying the deal was not a procurement contract it had jurisdiction over. Avue Technologies Corp.'s novel allegation that the FDA breached its EULA with the firm for software purchased through a reseller, even if an otherwise legitimate claim, does not involve a procurement contract and therefore isn't something the board can address, the board ruled in a Jan 14 decision released this week. "This is the first case of which we are aware in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS