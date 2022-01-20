GAO Unclear If HHS Is Prepared For Full COVID Vax Duties

By Grace Dixon (January 20, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A government watchdog aired doubts over the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' preparedness to take on Operation Warp Speed duties — which it previously shared with the U.S. Department of Defense — finding that HHS lacks a strategy for filling workforce personnel gaps. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Wednesday that it is unclear whether HHS is ready to step up and take on all vaccine manufacturing and distribution efforts previously shared with the DOD under the program formerly known as Operation Warp Speed. The agency hasn't identified milestones for its work to take over the operation, doesn't appear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS