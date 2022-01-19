Ill. COVID-19 Testing Cos. Falsified Results, Minn. AG Says

By Hailey Konnath (January 19, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hit a pair of Illinois-based COVID-19 testing companies with a lawsuit Wednesday, claiming that the testing sites and their lab have been delivering falsified or inaccurate test results — or failing to deliver results altogether. The Center for Covid Control LLC and its affiliated lab company, Doctors Clinical Laboratory Inc., collected samples from Minnesotans but didn't deliver on their promise to provide accurate results, according to the complaint filed in Minnesota state court. Notably, the companies are accused of telling consumers that their test results were negative when, in reality, their samples were never even tested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS