Pot Greenhouse Co. Investors Get Green Light For $1.5M Deal

By Hailey Konnath (January 19, 2022, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a $1.5 million settlement in a suit brought by investors of a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse leasing business, paving the way for resolution of a yearslong spat over the company's disclosures leading up to its offerings. Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer held that the settlement is fair and reasonable, and it was the product of significant negotiations and discussion between investor John Paulson and defendants GrowCo Inc., the founder of its parent company Two Rivers Water and Farming Co., and other executives. Under the agreement, the defendants' insurance carrier, Starstone Specialty Casualty...

