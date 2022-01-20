Insurer Wants Refund From Hawaiian Hospital For Abuse Suits

By Hope Patti (January 20, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- An insurer told a Hawaii federal court that it is entitled to reimbursement from a Honolulu-based medical center for payments made to settle numerous underlying suits alleging sexual abuse, saying the hospital has been unjustly enriched by reneging on a previous agreement between the parties. In a new complaint filed Wednesday, Argonaut Insurance Co. says St. Francis Medical Center has refused to reimburse the insurer for its settlement contributions despite agreeing to do so, citing an ongoing coverage dispute stemming from the parties' inability to locate policy records from the time period of the underlying allegations. "SFMC has been enriched through...

