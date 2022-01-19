CFPB Official Floats Revisiting Earned-Wage Access Guidance

By Elise Hansen (January 19, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may revisit a 2020 advisory opinion on earned-wage access products, a CFPB official said, citing "confusion" over the scope of the agency's initial guidance. The CFPB's existing advisory decisions on earned-wage access products should be read narrowly, acting general counsel Seth Frotman said in a Tuesday letter to consumer groups. The letter responded to advocates' concerns that a pending New Jersey bill would improperly exempt some earned-wage access programs from various state lending laws. "It appears from your recounting of the legislative history that the advisory opinion has created confusion, as proponents of the bill seem...

