Magna Can't Nix Panasonic's Radar Patent Suit, Judge Says

By Jasmin Jackson (January 20, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has declined to toss Panasonic's patent infringement suit against Magna International over automotive radar technology, ruling that the patents' terms must be defined first. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright shot down auto parts supplier Magna International Inc.'s bid to dismiss a suit by electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp. over two radar technology patents, ruling that Panasonic has sufficiently argued that Magna used the same antenna configuration in an automotive radar chip. The judge said it's too early to determine if the radar chip ripped off Panasonic's technology since key claim terms about the...

