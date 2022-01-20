Mining Co. Surrenders Rights To Skagit River Parkland Area

By Joyce Hanson (January 20, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- British Columbia said it has reached an agreement with Imperial Metals Corp. to leave untouched an area between two parks at the headwaters of the Skagit River, saying the company's surrender of mining rights there will protect wild salmon runs that Indigenous communities depend on. The agreement between the Canadian province, the mining company and the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission will preserve the 5,800-hectare area surrounded by Skagit Valley Park and E.C. Manning Park within the Silverdaisy watershed, commonly known as the Skagit River Donut Hole, the provincial government said Wednesday. Brian Kynoch, president of Imperial Metals, said in a statement...

