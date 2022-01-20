NCAA Members Vote To Adopt New Streamlined Constitution

By Zachary Zagger (January 20, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- National Collegiate Athletic Association schools and conferences voted to adopt a new constitution, following a months-long process to revamp the role of the college sports governing body following its major loss at the U.S. Supreme Court last year. During an association-wide meeting at the NCAA convention on Thursday, NCAA members voted 801 to 195 with 20 abstentions to adopt the new constitution, which will shift power over college sports to individual schools and conferences and grant the NCAA's three divisions more authority to shape their respective competitions. The proposal easily met the two-thirds requirement to move forward despite some vociferous opposition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS