Policyholder Attys Eye Ohio Justice's Role In COVID-19 Fight

By Shawn Rice (February 4, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- An Ohio justice's past authored opinion is on the minds of attorneys for policyholders as the Buckeye State's highest court on Tuesday addresses, in a closely watched business-interruption suit, whether Cincinnati Insurance Co. must cover an audiology practice's pandemic-related losses. The Ohio Supreme Court is ready to hear a business-interruption suit Tuesday over whether an insurance company must cover an audiology practice's pandemic-related losses. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Businesses and trade groups filed many pages of arguments since the Ohio Supreme Court accepted a certified question in Cincinnati and Neuro-Communication Services Inc.'s case about whether the presence of the coronavirus on...

