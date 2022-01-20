Pair Of Docs Must Pay $1M Over Misdiagnosed Ankle Break

By Mike Curley (January 20, 2022, 3:26 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury has awarded more than $1 million to a woman who says two doctors misdiagnosed her broken ankle as a sprain, leading to her worsening the injury when they advised her she could put weight on it shortly after the initial injury. At the close of trial Wednesday, the jury found that Dr. Richard P. Kennedy and Dr. Peter Obeng had been negligent in treatment of Margaret T. Hunter, putting Kennedy 65% at fault and Obeng 35% at fault. The jury awarded Hunter $300,000 for future medical expenses, $520,000 for future loss of earnings, $100,000 for pain and suffering,...

