Court Rules 150-Year-Old Hunting Treaty Doesn't Cover Tribe

By Morgan Conley (January 20, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal court found the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation doesn't have off-reservation hunting and fishing rights under a 150-year-old treaty because its members didn't permanently settle on one of the two reservations discussed in the agreement. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye on Wednesday dismissed the tribe's complaint with prejudice, finding the state of Idaho is immune from the suit and the remaining claims against the state's Department of Fish and Game fail because making a permanent home on reservations discussed in the 1868 federal treaty was a "necessary condition of receiving hunting rights." "In sum, the promise...

