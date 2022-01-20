The Term: Three First Amendment Fights

Law360 (January 20, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court this week agreed to hear the case of a high school football coach who prayed with students, weighed whether Boston could refuse to fly a Christian-themed flag, and debated Ted Cruz's challenge to campaign finance law. The Term podcast breaks down a big week in First Amendment law. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. First, the hosts discuss the latest COVID-19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS