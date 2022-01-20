AutoStore, Ocado Fight Over Status of High Court IP Claim

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 20, 2022, 5:16 PM GMT) -- Norwegian robotics company AutoStore has said it will add two more patent claims to an ongoing intellectual property battle with Ocado, rebutting claims by the online grocery chain that it is abandoning its lawsuit. AutoStore said on Wednesday that it has focused on three of its patent claims in its High Court row with Ocado Group PLC, which has contracts with British high street chains including Marks & Spencer, over automated warehouse technology. The company said it plans to widen the lawsuit by bringing two more patents into the mix. "We have sharpened our ongoing action in the U.K. proceedings to...

