Top EU Court Revives Chinese Steel Pipes Duties Dispute

By Grace Dixon (January 20, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Europe's highest court walked back a lower court ruling that wiped out anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese pipes and tubes, finding Thursday that the court ignored evidence when it struck down the European Commission's methodology. The European Court of Justice revived a legal fight over duties ranging up to 54.9% on Chinese imports found to be harming European producers, which the lower court ruled in 2019 didn't account for differences in how the product is sold to oil and gas, construction and electricity production market segments. The commission leaned on an even more granular method for calculating dumping margins than the...

