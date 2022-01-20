German Tax Refund Rules Violate EU Law, ECJ Adviser Says

By Todd Buell (January 20, 2022, 5:03 PM GMT) -- German rules on the refunding of withholding tax to nonresident companies violate fundamental European Union rights on the free movement of capital, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said in an opinion Thursday. Weighing in on a British chemical manufacturer's dispute with the German tax authority, the court's advocate general said a German law treating dividends from free-float shares distributed to nonresident companies differently from those distributed to resident companies couldn't be justified on public interest grounds and hindered investment. Free-float shares refer to dividends from equity holdings that are less than 15% in the case of distributions up...

