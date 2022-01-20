UBS Fights To Push Bulk Of $495M Margin Suit Out Of UK

By Joanne Faulkner (January 20, 2022, 4:34 PM GMT) -- UBS AG argued on Thursday that most of a $495 million lawsuit brought against the bank by a Chinese tycoon over a failed investment cannot proceed in England as the financial agreements were executed in China. UBS is challenging attempts by a wealthy Chinese businessman to claim back losses he allegedly suffered after the Swiss bank called in a margin loan. (Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Images via Getty Images) The Swiss investment bank is mounting a jurisdictional challenge to attempts by Guo Wengui, a wealthy Chinese businessman, to claim back losses in a High Court suit that he allegedly suffered after UBS called in...

