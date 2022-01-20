Ex-Director Appeals FCA Breach In Music Biz Share Sale

By Christopher Crosby (January 20, 2022, 1:02 PM GMT) -- The director behind a failed attempt to revive a popular British record store chain urged an appeals court Thursday to overturn findings that she broke market rules and misled investors by promoting shares in the business. A former executive with the high street music chain Our Price Records has told the Court of Appeal that a lower court had misunderstood financial marketing rules. (iStock) Karen Ferreira, a former executive with Our Price Records Ltd., told the Court of Appeal that a lower court had misunderstood financial marketing rules when it ordered her and three co-defendants to pay investors £3.6 million ($4.9...

