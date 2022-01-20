Bitcoin Customers Get OK To Enforce Kraken Freezing Order

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 20, 2022, 1:37 PM GMT) -- A judge gave the green light on Thursday to three Bitcoin customers who allege their cryptocurrency was fraudulently stolen from their digital wallets, allowing them to enforce a freezing order against a digital exchange in the British Virgin Islands. Judge Mark Pelling approved an order at the High Court to permit Lynda King, Sarah Waugh and Danielle Walker to freeze assets held in Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the British overseas territory, which the three believe is hosting accounts that contain stolen Bitcoin. The judge ruled that the three customers can go to the BVI courts to seek to enforce a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS