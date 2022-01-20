Selfie Museum Sues Rival For TM Infringement

By Carolina Bolado (January 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Museum of Selfies sued a rival Florida-based selfie museum Wednesday, claiming it is infringing the Museum of Selfies' trademark with copycat art exhibitions around the country. In a suit filed in federal court in Miami, Museum of Selfies Inc. says Miami Selfie LLC and Selfie Museum LLC have intentionally copied the trademark in art exhibitions in Denver; Seattle; Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; San Antonio; and Alpharetta, Georgia. "As a result of defendants' continued direct and contributory use of the 'Selfie Museum' name that infringes plaintiff's Museum of Selfies mark, defendants have caused plaintiff financial harm in the...

