FINRA Fines Credit Suisse $9M Over Client Protection Issues

By Al Barbarino (January 20, 2022, 11:54 AM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit New York-based Credit Suisse Securities with a $9 million fine for alleged failure to properly safeguard customer assets, conflicts of interest disclosure lapses, and recordkeeping violations that date back as early as 1997, according to a settlement published Thursday. The firm failed to comply with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's so-called customer protection rule, FINRA rules that require firms to disclose potential conflicts of interest in research reports, and failed to keep 18.6 billion records in the required non-erasable "WORM" format, according to the settlement. "This case should serve as a reminder to member...

