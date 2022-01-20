Fitness Center Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 20, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- The owner of a Seattle-area fitness center asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its pandemic coverage suit, saying the company suffered a loss covered by its Allied World business interruption policy when it was deprived of the use of its property as a result of the government's shutdown orders. A fitness center believes a district court wrongly decided that it was not entitled to coverage from its insurer after a government-ordered shutdown due to COVID-19 and has appealed its case to the Ninth Circuit. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The Wellington Athletic Club-owned gym Soul Fitness said Wednesday that a Washington district court...

