Milbank Starts 2022 With Another Bump In Associate Pay

By Sarah Martinson (January 20, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- New York City-based Milbank LLP is kicking off 2022 by raising its associate pay scale for the second time in less than a year, after increasing salaries in July and sparking an associate pay raise frenzy, Law360 Pulse confirmed Thursday. The international firm revealed Thursday morning that it is increasing associate salaries by $10,000 for junior classes and $20,000 for its midlevel and senior associates. With the pay raises, Milbank's starting salary for the class of 2021 is $215,000 and the base salary for the class of 2014 and earlier is $385,000, according to the firm. The firm said that the...

