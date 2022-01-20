Ogletree Adds Lead Attys From Eversheds Sutherland

By Jessica Corso (January 20, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC announced the hiring this week of two ex-Eversheds Sutherland attorneys, one who used to run the firm's labor practice and the other the former head of the Houston office. Scott McLaughlin and Marlene Williams have joined Ogletree as shareholders in Houston, the firm announced Tuesday. McLaughlin was the leader of Eversheds Sutherland's labor and employment practice, and Williams was the partner in charge of that firm's Houston office, according to Ogletree. "Scott and Marlene have spent their careers at the forefront of handling nuanced, technical and evolving labor and employment matters that frequently lead...

