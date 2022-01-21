Riker Danzig Elects 4 New Partners, 3 New Counsel

By Nick Muscavage (January 21, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP recently announced a slate of promotions, including four new partners who are eager to use their new positions to bolster the firm's practices. Two of the newly elected partners, Rebecca A. Borgese and Hunt S. Ricker, practice in the Morristown-based firm's securities litigation, arbitration, regulation and investigations group, the firm announced Wednesday. Ryan M. Magee, another new partner, is in the firm's white collar criminal defense, cannabis law and cybersecurity groups, while Wendi Opper Uzar, the fourth partner, practices in the firm's intellectual property group. The firm also promoted three associates to...

