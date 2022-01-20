Sales Software Biz 6sense Hits $5.2B Valuation In Series E

By Charlie Innis (January 20, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- Software company 6sense, which uses artificial intelligence to help businesses with sales and marketing, said Thursday it vaulted to a $5.2 billion valuation in a funding round in which it attracted $200 million from investors. The San Francisco company's Series E, which is now closed, was co-led by new investors Blue Owl Capital Inc. and MSD Partners and joined by other new investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton and Harmony Partners. The round's existing investors included Insight Partners, Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners and Sapphire Ventures, according to an announcement. 6sense said it would use a chunk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS