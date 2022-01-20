Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Spokesman Loses Bid To Reclaim Jan. 6 Bank Docs

By Khorri Atkinson (January 20, 2022, 11:55 AM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by a spokesman for former President Donald Trump to force the congressional Jan. 6 committee to return his private financial records that it obtained from JPMorgan last month, saying the court lacks the authority to tell Congress what to do with subpoenaed documents.

In a ruling from the bench rejecting Taylor Budowich's motion for a temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said the House is "certainly correct" that the U.S. Constitution's speech and debate clause prohibits courts from ordering a congressional committee to return, destroy or desist from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!