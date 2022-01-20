Commerce Finalizes Duties On Russian, Indian Polymers

By Jennifer Doherty (January 20, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced its final duty rates for versatile plastic from India and Russia, used in items such as gaskets and lab equipment, after finding that both countries subsidized its production and it was dumped on the U.S. market. On Wednesday, Commerce's International Trade Administration announced its intention to fix levies of 13.09% and 17.99% on granular polytetrafluoroethylene resin, or PTFE, from India and Russia, respectively, to offset unfairly low sale prices stateside. The agency also announced countervailing duties of 31.89% on India's imports, while polymer from Russia received a much lower subsidy rate of 2.53%....

