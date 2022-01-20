Tenn. ALJ Classifies Pilots Club Property As Farmland

By Sanjay Talwani (January 20, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Tennessee club's land that includes an airstrip and other services for pilots should be classified as farmland, an administrative law judge ordered. The judge with the Tennessee Board of Equalization reversed the property's classification by the Knox County property assessor as mixed commercial and farmland, saying state law considers land used by recreational clubs farmland for tax purposes. The judge said the club made no profit from the services it provided to members, such as hangar space, airplane rentals and use of a clubhouse and fuel tank. The case is in the matter of East Tennessee Pilots Club Inc., case...

