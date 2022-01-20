OCC Lifts Wells Fargo Add-On Product Consent Order

By Al Barbarino (January 20, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo said on Thursday that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a June 2015 consent order imposed on the bank for allegedly selling add-on identity theft and debt cancellation products to customers who never received them. The bank called the development another step forward in resolving a number of legacy regulatory issues following the OCC's early 2021 dismissal of another 2015 consent order related to the company's anti-money laundering compliance program. "Wells Fargo's top priority is building a risk and control infrastructure appropriate for its size and complexity," according to the bank's announcement on Thursday. The June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS