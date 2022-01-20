Beef Packers Must Process Perdue's Cattle, Mo. Judge Rules

By Dorothy Atkins (January 20, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge granted Perdue Premium Meat Company Inc.'s bid for a temporary restraining order Thursday in its contract suit against Missouri Prime Beef Packers, requiring the Kansas-based meat processing company to continue to abide by their agreement, which Missouri Prime claimed would make it insolvent. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool sided with Perdue Premium, which does business as Niman Ranch, and found that Niman Ranch is likely to win its contract claim and Missouri Prime's attempt to abruptly end their contract without 90 days' notice could cause Perdue's ranchers and the consumer food chain...

