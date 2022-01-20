Nigeria Doesn't Have Immunity In $10B Award Suit, U.S. Says

By Caroline Simson (January 20, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- Nigeria cannot claim sovereign immunity in litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award against it even though the award was set aside in its courts, the Biden administration told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday, urging the appeals court to reject that defense. Responding to an inquiry from the panel that heard oral arguments in the case late last year, the U.S. Department of Justice urged the judges in an amicus brief to affirm a lower-court ruling that concluded Nigeria does not have sovereign immunity in the case to enforce the award, brought by an engineering firm called Process & Industrial...

