Gov't Balks At Effort To Link China Tariffs To Solar Cases

By Jennifer Doherty (January 20, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Biden administration fired back at importers fighting Section 301 tariffs on Thursday, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that two recent rulings the companies flagged do not actually support their read of the Tariff Act of 1974. The government urged the court to disregard a notice of supplemental authority filed earlier this month by vinyl flooring company HTMX Industries, which is leading more than 7,000 importers challenging the tariffs. According to the company, two November decisions by Judge Gary S. Katzmann affirm their position that the executive branch can wind down — but cannot ramp up — tariffs once...

