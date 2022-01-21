Ariz. Oral Surgeon Escapes Suit Over Dental Implant Surgery

By Jonathan Capriel (January 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court has refused to revive a suit accusing a Scottsdale oral surgeon of botching a woman's dental implant surgery, causing facial numbness, saying the patient's expert witness was not qualified to testify as he is board-certified in a separate dental field. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a Maricopa County trial court's dismissal of Penny Preszler's malpractice suit against dental surgeon Corwin D. Martin and his self-named clinic. The former patient must also pay nearly $20,000 in Martin's legal expenses. Preszler failed to bring a qualified expert who could attest that Martin had breached the standard of care...

