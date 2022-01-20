Okla. Law Firm Says Employee's Pot Licenses Suit Is A Dud

By Sam Reisman (January 20, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- Tulsa law firm Jones Brown has pushed back against a former legal assistant's negligence lawsuit, saying she received more than $700,000 in payment for her role in a purported scheme to skirt the state's residency requirement for medical marijuana licensees. In a counterclaim filed on Jan. 10 but made public online this week, the firm and its named partners, Logan Jones and Eric Brown, told an Oklahoma state judge that former employee Kathleen Windler should be barred from making her claims since she was equally culpable. "Whatsoever damages [Windler] suffered, they were caused solely or in substantial part by her own...

