PE Fund Denied Appeal in £15M Fraud Suit Against Care Home

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 24, 2022, 3:24 PM GMT) -- A judge has rejected a bid by a private equity fund to appeal a decision that its £15 million ($20.2 million) fraud claim against a nursing care provider is barred by the statute of limitations, finding that the appeal had no prospects of success. Judge Robert Miles ruled in an order at the High Court, dated Jan. 18 and recently made public, that the European Real Estate Debt Fund cannot appeal against his earlier decision to throw out its suit against a care home company, European Care Group, and its financial advisers RP&C International Ltd. The judge reiterated that he had...

