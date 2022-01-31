Liquidators Accuse Ex-Fund Managers Of Siphoning Assets

By Christopher Crosby (January 31, 2022, 4:33 PM GMT) -- Liquidators have sued the managers behind three venture capital funds for allegedly failing to disclose their financial stake before selling off shareholders' assets for a pittance in a claim estimated to top £100 million ($135 million). Menzies LLP practitioners Laurence Pagden and Simon Underwood filed the insolvency claim in the High Court on behalf of shareholders accusing the funds' former investment managers at ​​Core Capital LLP of offloading the funds at an undervalued amount. The liquidators are suing on behalf of shareholders in a group of venture capital trusts known as Core VCTs, which were closed in 2016 by Walid Fakhry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS