9th Circ. Says COVID Gun Shop Closures Defied Constitution

By Hailey Konnath (January 20, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- County-mandated closures of gun and ammunition shops stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic violated residents' Second Amendment rights, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled in two decisions Thursday, including one with a scathing concurrence criticizing the Ninth Circuit's history of upholding gun regulations. In both cases, the same three-judge panel held that prohibitions on access to — or usage of — firearms and ammunition clearly burden conduct protected by the Second Amendment. Such measures fail under both strict and intermediate scrutiny, the Ninth Circuit panel held in overturning separate district court rulings that had found 2020 mandates by Ventura County and Los Angeles...

