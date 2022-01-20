Atlanta DA Seeks Special Grand Jury Over Trump Election Call

By Dorothy Atkins (January 20, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- Atlanta's district attorney asked a chief county judge on Thursday to impanel a special grand jury to investigate potential interference by former President Donald Trump and his administration into the 2020 general election results in Georgia. In a two-page letter, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis informed Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher that the district attorney's office received information indicating that there is a "reasonable probability" that the 2020 general elections were disrupted by criminal activity. Those purportedly involved in the disruption contacted the state secretary, the Georgia attorney general and the Northern District of Georgia's...

