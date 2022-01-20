Meet Calif. Fed. Judge Nominee Ruth Bermudez Montenegro

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 20, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved President Joe Biden's second Latina judicial nominee, Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro, pushing toward confirmation a jurist with deep roots in California's agriculture-rich Imperial Valley, where she was born and returned after law school to begin her legal career. Judge Montenegro has served as an Imperial County Superior Court judge and, since 2018, as a federal magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. But her path from a childhood in this agricultural region bordering Mexico to a seat on the federal district court has looked quite different from that of many...

