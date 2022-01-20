Justices Again Decline To Streamline Texas Abortion Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 20, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a coalition of abortion providers' latest request to streamline their challenge to Texas' new abortion law that effectively prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, drawing sharp dissents from the court's liberal wing. Just days after a Fifth Circuit panel kicked the challenge to Texas' highest court, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to step in and steer the case back to the Western District of Texas, which dissenting Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said was the logical next step. The court's majority did not issue an opinion explaining its...

