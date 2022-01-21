BigLaw Lobbying Shops Report Huge Earnings Surge In 2021

By Justin Wise (January 21, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Several BigLaw lobbying shops saw their earnings skyrocket in 2021, as a change in administrations, coupled with continued COVID-19 relief efforts and negotiations around massive Democratic spending bills, gave rise to frenzied activity on Capitol Hill. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP on Thursday each reported that their federal Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue surpassed $50 million, according to figures shared with Law360, marking substantial increases from 2020. Holland & Knight LLP, another industry heavyweight whose Washington, D.C., practice includes about 50 lobbyists, reported about $34.9 million in LDA revenue in 2021, a year-over-year increase of more...

