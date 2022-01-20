MyPillow, CEO Can't Appeal Dominion Libel Suit Midcase

By Dave Simpson (January 20, 2022, 11:22 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit shot down bids by MyPillow Inc. and its CEO Mike Lindell to appeal, midcase, an order that allowed the U.S. Dominion Inc.'s $1.3 billion defamation suit to proceed, ruling Thursday that the lower court's decision does not qualify for such an interlocutory appeal. In a two-page per curiam order, the D.C. Circuit said that U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols' August order isn't eligible for immediate review under the collateral order doctrine, which allows appellate courts to exercise jurisdiction over orders that are not final. "Appellants have not demonstrated that the order denied a 'colorable' immunity defense and...

