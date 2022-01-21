GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (January 21, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate will soon consider an antitrust bill aimed at restricting Big Tech's search practices, and the clash between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cooley LLP leads to ethical questions about when a law firm is duty-bound to ignore a big corporate client's wishes. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Online 'Self-Preferencing' Antitrust Bill Heads To Senate Floor A major antitrust reform bill that would prohibit Big Tech companies from skewing search results to favor their own content cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, even as critics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS