Fish Oil Co. Gets Another Shot At Explosion Coverage Suit

By Shane Dilworth (January 21, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court has resuscitated a dispute over whether Evanston Insurance Co. must cover personal injury suits stemming from a 2014 explosion at Omega Protein Inc.'s fish processing plant, holding that the pollution exclusion in Evanston's $5 million excess policy is ambiguous and doesn't foreclose coverage. The Mississippi Supreme Court said Evanston's pollution exclusion was ambiguous, reviving a dispute stemming from an explosion at a fish processing plant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) In its ruling Thursday, the Magnolia State's high court concluded that the terms "irritant" and "contaminant" are not defined in the excess policy an Omega subcontractor held with Markel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS