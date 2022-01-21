Dirty Martini Bar Owner In New COVID Biz Interruption Dispute

By Martin Croucher (January 21, 2022, 2:36 PM GMT) -- The owner of cocktail bar chain Dirty Martini will launch a group action test case in the English courts against its insurer in an attempt to recover losses suffered through business interruption during the coronavirus pandemic, the company's law firm has said. Edwin Coe LLP said on Wednesday that the action, which will be led by CG Restaurants & Bars Ltd., will focus on whether the policy pays out for just the first country-wide lockdown at the start of 2020 or for subsequent government measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The U.K.'s Supreme Court ruled in January last year that...

