Gov't Wins Transfer Of £600M Depression-Era UK Debt Fund

By Christopher Crosby (January 21, 2022, 12:50 PM GMT) -- A judge approved on Friday the government's plans to exhaust a £600 million ($814 million) charitable fund from 1928 on Britain's national debt instead of other causes, despite the "minuscule" effect it will have on the country's borrowings. The money has sat in a trust since 1928, when the original donor deposited £500,000 in the hope that the pot would grow to pay off war debts. (iStock) High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli sanctioned a scheme by the country's Attorney General to transfer the trust, known as the National Fund, to the National Debt Commissioners to allow them to immediately pay down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS